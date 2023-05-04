Sage Northcutt believes potential showdown with Shinya Aoki is “definitely an exciting fight”

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has a tough challenge ahead of him when he faces Pakistani MMA champion ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba this Friday night. But the 27-year-old is already looking forward to a man who he was supposed to fight last year.

Northcutt called out Japanese legend Shinya Aoki to a fight last year on Twitter, and ‘Tobikan Judan’ obliged. Unfortunately, their bout fell through when Northcutt contracted COVID-19 and was forced to pull out of the planned contest.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Northcutt said he would be willing to revisit the Aoki fight, once he gets past his next opponent.

‘Super’ said:

“Absolutely I would still like that [fight]. Hopefully, I get to have that fight in the future and hopefully it works out with ONE Championship. It’s definitely an exciting fight, it would be great.”

If that Aoki fight does materialize, Northcutt likes his chances. He added:

“A grappler and me to get out there. He’s been in the sport for so long too. So, he’s like a legend and a legend in mixed martial arts so that would be a big fight in the future. Definitely a different personality there that’s for sure. That’s what makes it fun though.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt will take on Pakistani MMA champion ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

