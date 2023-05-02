Sage Northcutt believes he still has a lot of momentum to build on despite last setback

Sage Northcutt is making his return to action after four years away from competition, but believes he still has a lot of momentum going in his career.

‘Super’ Sage will make his much-awaited return bout at ONE Fight Night 10, where he faces Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight MMA bout. The event will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th.

The former karate world champion spoke with ESPN MMA to share his confidence upon signing with ONE Championship in 2018. Sage Northcut said:

“I had six wins and two losses in the UFC. My last three fights were three consecutive wins, with my last fight me moving up from 155 to 170 and finishing my opponent by knockout. So, I was coming off a three-fight winning streak, coming off of a knockout at a weight class up, then my contract ended.”

In 2019, Sage Northcutt made his promotional debut in ONE Championship at the welterweight limit of 185 pounds, a full weight class higher than the heaviest division he previously competed in. Things didn’t go as planned though, as he got knocked out by Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre in under a minute.

Though that setback kicked off a series of unfortunate circumstances that prevented Northcutt from competing again, Sage Northcutt hopes he can recapture the magic he had in his last run in the United States.

Ahmed Mujtaba is looking to spoil the party though. The Pakistani fighter is riding back-to-back first-round wins and is motivated to get a third one to push his name in the rankings of the stacked lightweight division.

Their match, and the rest of ONE Fight Night 10, can be watched by fans in North America on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

