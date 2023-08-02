Sage Northcutt breaks down interesting match-up between wrestler Jarred Brooks and BJJ superstar Mikey Musumeci

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt believes Jarred Brooks will bring an intriguing matchup to submission superstar Mikey Musumeci this Friday night.

‘The Monkey God’ will step away from his strawweight throne in hopes of adding another ONE world championship to his ever-growing collection as he meets ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci. The pair will clash in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Looking forward to all the action, Sage Northcutt spoke with ONE Championship about Friday night's festivities and delivered his breakdown for the submission superfight between Jarred Brooks and the man they call ‘Darth Rigatoni':

“You look at Jarred Brooks, he’s fought in MMA for so long and he’s got MMA-style wrestling. He’s got good, solid grappling,” Northcutt said. "So going against Mikey Musumeci, it’s going to be an interesting matchup because it’s not just a guy that’s a straight submission grappler or competes in jiu-jitsu tournaments.”

Thus far, Jarred Brooks and Mikey Musumeci have remained undefeated under the ONE Championship banner with each securing four-straight wins. Their ONE world title wins also came less than two months apart.

Musumeci captured his flyweight submission title with an impressive unanimous decision over Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2. Five weeks later, ‘The Monkey God’ captured the ONE strawweight crown with a dominant 25-minute performance against former champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 164.

Who will emerge victorious in Friday night’s champion vs. champion showcase?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.