Sage Northcutt confident to climb up the ranks of the lightweight division

Sage Northcutt is not only preparing to make his return to action but also his rise in the division.

'Super' Sage is set to face Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday, May 5. All the action from the monumental card will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video to all Amazon subscribers across North America.

After four years away from the limelight and competition, Sage Northcutt will look to have a fresh start as he joins the stacked lightweight division of ONE Championship.

Speaking to the promotion, the American was asked where he sees himself in the division if he picks up a win against Mujtaba.

He responded:

"You know what, that’s really up to ONE Championship to decide, but I have thought about it coming out to this fight. Obviously I want to go out there, I want to perform great, and be victorious and win. If I get the opportunity, I would love to have a couple more fights this year. I would love to be super active, I want to knock out a couple fights this year with ONE Championship and have great performances. That’s what I’m shooting for."

While unranked, Ahmed Mujtaba is a dangerous matchup for Sage Northcutt. The Pakistani warrior is riding the momentum of back-to-back stoppages, one by TKO and another by submission.

If 'Super' Sage could score an impressive stoppage against Mujtaba, he will certainly be one step closer to getting a spot in the division's top five.

