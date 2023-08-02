Sage Northcutt excited to watch Tawanchai work his magic vs Davit Kiria: “It’s like a sniper hitting from the outside”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is looking forward to Friday night’s kickboxing clash between Davit Kiria and Thai sensation Tawanchai.

After conquering the art of eight limbs and capturing the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship, Tawanchai will make a move to kickboxing for a clash with Georgian standout Davit Kiria. The pair will meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as ONE Championship presents ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video.

Although he won’t be in action, Sage Northcutt is ready to take in all the action and shared his excitement over Tawanchai’s kickboxing debut under the ONE banner.

Northcutt told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I’m looking forward to seeing that because I think precision, accuracy, that’s always fun to watch. It’s like a sniper hitting from the outside.”

Tawanchai enters the bout riding a four-fight win streak, including a world title win over Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 last year. During that same run, the Thai world titleholder has also scored highlight-reel knockouts against Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, and Jamal Yusupov.

However, all of those wins were under Muay Thai rules. Since Tawanchai has less experience in kickboxing competitions, his opponent will likely try to exploit this.

Davit Kiria is a 40-win veteran who will be looking to get back into the win column after coming up short in his last two outings. Will Kiria’s experience in eight-ounce gloves be enough to stop Tawanchai, or will Tawanchai add another impressive name to his star-studded hit list?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in US primetime on August 4.