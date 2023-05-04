Sage Northcutt interested to test his skills in submission grappling in the future

Sage Northcutt is showcasing his talents in mixed martial arts, but he's not closing his doors on testing his skills in a different sport.

On Friday, May 5, 'Super' Sage is set to make his much-awaited return to action at ONE Fight Night 10 against Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight MMA battle. The event will take place inside 1stBank Center in Colorado, and marks ONE Championship's debut on U.S. soil.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, the multi-time karate world champion revealed that he's interested in explore competing in a completely different discipline, and he even has an opponent in mind.

Sage Northcutt said:

"I feel like competing in submission grappling would be awesome too. First I had a fight set with Shinya Aoki, that would be something cool for the future to have a submission grappling match like that. Just test my skills, show my skills out there, and test myself."

Former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki is one of the most feared MMA grapplers in the roster, and not many people would dare to challenge him in his realm. However, Sage Northcutt is not like most people.

Northcutt and Aoki already have existing beef, as they went back and forth on social media last year due to a potential meeting not falling through. Considering their backgrounds, watching them have the payoff match in a submission grappling contest instead of an MMA match will surely be interesting.

Before any of those plans come to fruition, though, Sage Northcutt must first get past Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10. Fans in North America can watch the event live and for free via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes