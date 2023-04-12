Sage Northcutt not looking past dangerous Ahmed Mujtaba

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has the potential to become one of the biggest superstars in the sport if he can string a few solid wins together. In fact, many expect Northcutt to soon square off with ONE Championship’s lightweight elite, if he can manage to defeat his next opponent.

However, Northcutt says he’s not even thinking about who he’s fighting in the future, because the man in front of him next poses a serious threat.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel The MMA Superfan, Northcutt said he is laser-focused on the task at hand:

“I’m taking this one fight at a time and that’s really up to ONE Championship, so right now my focus is on Ahmed [Mujtaba], that’s my sole focus just for this fight.”

Watch the interview below:

Sage Northcutt is set to go head-to-head with Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event will broadcast live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Northcutt is looking to bounce back from a devastating first-round knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE Championship debut in 2019.

In that fight, a single punch shattered the American’s face, resulting in multiple skull fractures that required more than a year of recovery and rehabilitation. Now, ‘Super’ is back to pick up the pieces and ready to reintroduce himself to MMA fans all over the world.

Poll : 0 votes