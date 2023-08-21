Sage Northcutt on meeting ‘hilarious’ Stamp Fairtex: “She’s pulling pranks on me”

American mixed martial arts fighter Sage Northcutt had the opportunity to meet Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex earlier this year and had a blast.

The two were part of the card for ONE Championship’s first live on-ground event in the United States back in May, where they were both big winners in their respective matches.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Super Sage’ shared how it was an experience meeting Stamp, whose personality he really liked. 27-year-old Sage Northcutt said:

“I got to meet Stamp at my fight on May 5. Stamp is a character. She’s hilarious. We were waiting for a press conference, and she’s pulling pranks on me in the line. She’s definitely a prankster, super funny. She’s got a personality, that’s for sure."

At the landmark U.S. show in Colorado, billed ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Sage Northcutt made a winning return after nearly four years on the sidelines for various medical issues.

He made short work of Pakistani Ahmed Mujtaba, who he submitted by heel hook just 39 seconds into the contest. For his impressive win, he won a $50,000 performance bonus.

Also bagging a win and a performance bonus was Stamp, who knocked out American Alyse Anderson in the second round of their MMA clash with a body kick.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion will try to add an MMA title under her belt when she competes for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title next month against Ham Seo Hee of South Korea.

The match will be played on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video in Singapore and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.