Sage Northcutt on placing his trust in God: “He’s got plans for your future”

Sage Northcutt has had a pretty rough time over the past few years, but he remains positive and upbeat heading into his return bout.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs Moraes III on May 5, ‘Super’ Sage is set to compete again for the first time in over three years. He takes on Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight MMA battle on ONE Championship’s debut on U.S. soil.

In an interview with the promotion, the 26-year-old revealed what keeps him going despite all his challenges. Sage Northcutt said:

“Knowing that God’s got plans for my future, he’s got plans for your future, that kind of keeps me positive and keeps me going, even if something looks like a setback. Two years later, maybe it’s a few months, maybe it’s days, you never know.”

Sage Northcutt had a memorable debut in ONE Championship for the wrong reasons, losing to Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre in the opening round of their welterweight MMA matchup. However, as he reflected on his experiences, he decided to look at the bright side of the loss to make him better.

He continued:

“You can look back you’re like, ‘Wow, that led me to this point, or I improved here.’ Now I’m at this point where I would never have been before. So that kind of stuff keeps me positive.”

Now competing closer to his walking weight at lightweight, the American aims to give his hometown fans something to cheer about by defeating Ahmed Mujtaba.

The Pakistan MMA champion is rolling with back-to-back stoppage wins in ONE Championship and hopes that a win over Sage Northcutt will vault him to the division’s top five.

Fans in North America can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free via Prime Video in U.S. primetime on May 5 with an active Amazon subscription.

