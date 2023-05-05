Sage Northcutt ready to "bring it" in his return to action

Sage Northcutt has been out of action for the past four years, and he's pumped to show everyone what they've been missing. At ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5, 'Super' Sage will make his much-awaited return to competition when he faces Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight MMA bout.

The historic event will be ONE Championship's first live event in the United States and will be hosted by 1stBank Center in Colorado. In just a few short days before the monumental event, Sage Northcutt attended the official press conference for ONE Fight Night 10 to share his excitement about competing again in front of fans.

The 27-year-old said:

“I’ve been training very hard and I’m coming out to bring it. I’m pumped up and it’s been quite a while but I’ve been training consistently and really looking to go out there and show off all the hard work.”

While he was away from active competition, Sage Northcutt continued to hone his skills behind closed doors as he prepared for his inevitable return. His physique is clearly still there, and he wowed fans with a simple display of his athleticism in the open workouts immediately following the press conference.

His upcoming opponent is Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba, who will be eager to pull off a massive upset by picking up a win against Northcutt. Mujtaba is coming off back-to-back opening-round finishes, and beating 'Super' Sage will certainly be the biggest win of his career to date.

Fans in North America can catch the event live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

