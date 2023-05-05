Sage Northcutt is ready to throw down a few days ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt can no longer hide his excitement as ONE Fight Night 10 fast approaches.

The American superstar will make his highly-anticipated return to MMA at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday, May 5, following a lengthy absence from competition. While it did take a while for him to heal up, he’s ultra excited to continue where he left off and make his mark in the history books.

This week, ONE Championship opened the doors to the public to watch their favorite athletes do their open workouts in Colorado. ‘Super’ Sage carried himself with confidence on the stage and performed some of his signature karate kicks for the fans.

Watch him do the spinning kick below:

After a long and arduous training camp, Sage Northcutt is ready for war. The Team Alpha Male representative has devoted all of his time to training in California with the sole focus of winning his next match.

Four years ago, Northcutt suffered a terrible injury following a first-round knockout to Cosmo Alexander in his promotional debut. The effects of the punch to his face required nine hours of surgery to repair, which explained why he had a long recovery time.

Besides that, he also had personal health issues and a bout with COVID-19 that prevented him from pursuing more fights. Although it did take a while for him to return, he never planned on leaving the competitive scene for good.

Returning to MMA has always been in the back of his mind. Now, he finally has a second chance to redeem himself and fight against an opponent within his own weight class.

Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba is an excellent adversary who shares a ton of experience inside the cage, with multiple wins by knockout under his belt.

Sage Northcutt, for his part, expects nothing but the best version of Ahmed Mujtaba. He’s ready to throw down with him and deliver the best comeback performance of his career.

