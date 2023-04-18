Sage Northcutt reveals who he would bring to fight week to motivate him

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is pumped and ready to head to Denver, Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10 fight week festivities.

Fight week is always an intense experience for athletes, and Northcutt knows he has to stay motivated in between PR obligations in order to maintain his edge as he enters the cage.

Most athletes draw strength from their teammates, as well as other fighters they share the event with. Northcutt, in particular though, brought up two names in a recent interview he would have loved to spend fight week with.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Northcutt was asked which fighter, alive or dead, would he spend fight week with to get himself motivated. ‘Super’ said:

“It’d be cool if I could bring Bruce Lee, that’d be pretty cool. He’s not around but having Bruce Lee, that’d be awesome.”

Catch the full interview below:

Indeed, legendary martial artist Bruce Lee is definitely an excellent choice. The Asian legend is widely credited for being the father of modern-day MMA and is an inspirational figure in and out of combat sports.

But another name came to mind for Northcutt, someone who he has built a relationship with since joining ONE Championship – former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera.

Northcutt said:

“I have some friends in ONE Championship. I was talking to one of my friends the other day, Brandon Vera. He’s super cool, we did some stuff on The Apprentice together for ONE. He’s got a great personality and super energetic and I feel like he’s gonna get me super pumped before the fight, so that’d be pretty cool.”

Sage Northcutt makes his highly anticipated return to action against Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight NIght 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

