Sage Northcutt satisfied with quick submission win in his return fight

By Ben Imperial
Modified May 08, 2023 08:15 GMT
Sage Northcutt had a short but impressive match at ONE Fight Night 10. | [Photo: ONE Championship]
Sage Northcutt waited four long years to make his return, and it didn’t matter if it was done before the opening minute.

‘Super’ Sage made a triumphant return to the Circle this past weekend, submitting Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba in just 39 seconds of their lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 10.

The 27-year-old looked as sharp as ever in his return and surprised everyone by taking his opponent’s leg early on and getting the job done quickly. During the post-fight press conference, the American was asked if he wanted to stay in the Circle a little longer considering his extended absence from competition.

Sage Northcutt said:

“[The fight] was definitely pretty fast. I’ve been working on my grappling a lot. The last few years, I’ve been really honing on it and working on it a ton. I’m really excited that I got to win by submission and I got to show some of that grappling.”

While it was quick, it was certainly impressive.

Ahmed Mujtaba was coming off two first-round finishes and was a dangerous customer for Sage Northcutt. However, ‘Super’ Sage delivered his promise of showcasing an improved grappling game and got the finish he aimed for.

His win certainly sends a message to the rest of the stacked lightweight division, but it might take a couple more wins for Northcutt to break into the top five. After coming off relatively unscathed from this match, don’t be surprised if he makes a quick turnaround to continue his climb in the rankings.

ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

