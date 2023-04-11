Sage Northcutt says fans ‘can expect’ a great show at ONE Fight Night 10

American mixed martial arts fighter Sage Northcutt will make his long-awaited return to competition next month. Ahead of it, he's said that fans should expect a great showing from him.

‘Super’ will resume his fighting career after being away for four years to attend to various medical issues at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

Sage Northcutt will mix it up with Pakistani juggernaut Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight collision. The bout is part of the 11-fight card on tap for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

While away for a significant amount of time, the Team Alpha Male affiliate said his mindset as a fighter is still the same, and he cannot wait to give an exciting showing to the fans on his return.

‘Super’ shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I like being exciting and putting on a great show and a great fight for everybody. So that’s something that you can expect.”

Sage Northcutt was last in action in his ONE debut in May 2019, when he lost by knockout in the first round against Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre. Making matters worse for him, he suffered multiple facial fractures in the aftermath.

He tried to make a comeback in 2021 against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki but he contracted COVID-19, which messed up his plans.

Now in the pink of health, he is angling to make it a winning return for himself, working on every facet of his game with his team.

Waiting for Sage Northcutt at ONE Fight Night 10 is Ahmed Mujtaba, who has won back-to-back and is determined to keep rolling and solidify his standing in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 10 will feature three world title fights, including the headlining match between reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and former division king Adriano Moraes. The landmark event will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

