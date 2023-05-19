Sage Northcutt says hardest part of recovery was ‘not being able to do anything’

American mixed martial arts sensation ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt spent nearly four whole years on the sidelines, going through a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process for facial fractures he suffered in his ONE Championship debut against Cosmo Alexandre in 2019.

To make matters worse, a complicated bout with COVID-19 derailed his return even further just last year.

According to the 27-year-old fighter from the United States, however, the absence from competition wasn’t the hardest part of the whole ordeal.

In a recent interview with Karyn Bryant, Northcutt revealed what he had the most difficulty dealing with in his recovery process.

‘Super’ said:

“I was trying to shadow box, trying to go jogging, and that kinda set me back a little bit. I couldn’t just sit around for a year and do nothing. So that was the tough part, being an athlete but not being able to do anything.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is no doubt a fine physical specimen. His raw power and athleticism is unparalleled. Simply put, Northcutt just has abs for days.

Now fully healed from all his ailments, the 27-year-old is ready to take his career by the reins and realize his full potential.

He took the first step towards doing just that in a recent submission victory over Ahmed Mujtaba in his return a couple of weeks ago at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado.

