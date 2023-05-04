Sage Northcutt says he’s prepared to deal with high altitude in Colorado

American mixed martial arts superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt isn’t worried about the Colorado elevation when he steps back into the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

In fact, the 27-year-old says that because he already lives in high altitude at Lake Tahoe, California, the thin air of the Colorado Rockies shouldn’t be too difficult to deal with.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Northcutt talked about how he plans to deal with the elevation when he fights in Denver this Friday night:

“You know, I always train my cardio very hard, so definitely taking that into consideration. I was actually saying the same thing. I was like, since it’s in Denver, Colorado, 5,200-something feet, I’ve already looked it up. The thing about that is, I’m very close to Lake Tahoe here in California, so that’s a thousand-plus feet higher just here in Lake Tahoe than Denver.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is scheduled to face Pakistani MMA champion ‘Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight bout at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Sage Northcutt has a game plan on how he’s going to approach this high-elevation fight to ensure he’s at peak performance. He added:

“I definitely have some ideas on how to train around that and focus on that and make sure I come in prepared cardio-wise and in the best shape I can be.”

