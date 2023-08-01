Sage Northcutt says history between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian amps up already exciting world title match

Trilogy matches are oftentimes the best feud-enders in combat sports, and the one between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian has been simmering for over a decade now.

The two pound-for-pound greats met twice in 2013, a time when both of them are just coming up the ranks. Although Allazov and Grigorian were quite green in those first two matches, they’re now two of the best kickboxers on the planet.

With so much riding on this fateful meeting, ONE Championship lightweight star Sage Northcutt wants to put on the spectator goggles and watch the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 as a full-blown fan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Northcutt said he is aware of the long history between Allazov and Grigorian. ‘Super’ Sage added that he expects a heated matchup between the two rivals on Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Northcutt said:

“They already have a little bit of history, so it’s been waiting to happen. Now it’s going down, and I think that the fans are going to absolutely love it.”

Allazov and Grigorian first met in April 2013 at Glory 7: Milan in Italy. Their first meeting, however, ended in a no contest after Allazov was cut by an illegal elbow in the first round.

Grigorian then took the win in their second meeting in December of that year beating Allazov via decision at Victory.

A decade later and things have already turned. While Grigorian had his hand raised in their last match, it’s now Allazov who has the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship in his possession after knocking out Superbon Singha Mawynn this past January.

Allazov’s shocking KO of Superbon didn’t just give him the featherweight kickboxing throne, it also made him the no.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings.

Grigorian, meanwhile, is coming off a clinical unanimous decision win over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE on Prime Video 2 and is ranked no.7 in Beyond Kickboxing’s pound-for-pound rankings.

The trilogy bout between these Allazov and Grigorian, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.