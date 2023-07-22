Sage Northcutt says ONE Championship has the best martial arts talent

At this point, there is absolutely no doubt that ONE Championship has some amazing martial arts talent. With names like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, Angela and Christian Lee, and the great Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, it is hard to deny this as absolute fact.

For American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, however, ONE Championship not only has amazing talent among its ranks, they have the absolute best in the world.

Speaking in a guest appearance on The Spinnin Backfist podcast, Northcutt heaped praise on ONE Championship’s elite roster of talented fighters.

The 27-year-old American karate prodigy said:

“And I can go on for a long time with different fighters. But so many successful athletes are in ONE. There's a lot of guys, different styles too. You look at Muay Thai, and then you look at submission grappling, and then MMA. There's a little bit of everything.”

You can count Northcutt among the best fighters in his ranks. ‘Super’ now competes in the uber stacked ONE Championship lightweight division, which is arguably the deepest in the entire promotion.

After a four-year long hiatus, Northcutt finally returned to action last May at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The historic event was ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event on United States soil, and Northcutt wasn’t going to let his fans down.

The 27-year-old scored a 39-second heel hook submission finish over Pakistan’s Ahmed Mujtaba and won a $50,000 performance bonus to boot.

It was one of Northcutt’s most impressive performances to date, and he simply can’t wait to be back in action.