Sage Northcutt says return to action was planned within 24 hours after losing his promotional debut

Sage Northcutt may have suffered a devastating injury in his promotional debut, but that never stopped him from planning his comeback as soon as his injuries healed.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt will be competing in his second bout under ONE Championship banners when he takes on Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday, May 5th.

It’s been a while since we last saw Northcutt, as several factors prevented him from actively competing. However, being away for four years was certainly not the plan if you were to ask him.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Sage Northcutt shared how long he expected to be sidelined after his knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre in 2019.

The American fighter said:

“After that fight, in the next 24 hours, I was like, I wondered how soon can I come back. I was already thinking in my head about coming back.”

“Of course, I was upset with my performance. I was upset [about] how things worked [out] at that moment. I was like, ‘Man it’s going to take some time to heal up’. But, at the same time, I was already planning on coming back. I wanted to heal up.”

Now putting his health issues behind him, Sage Northcutt is ready to come back and do what he does best - put on entertaining fights for fans. He will have the perfect dance partner IN Ahmed Mujtaba, who is riding an impressive two-fight win streak, with both wins coming by way of stoppage.

Fans in North America can catch all the action live and for free from 1stBank Center in Colorado via Prime Video.

