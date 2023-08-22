Sage Northcutt says Stamp Fairtex winning three world titles is unheard of: “It’s pretty phenomenal”

American martial arts phenom and ONE Championship lightweight star ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt can’t help but stand in awe of former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.

The two met face-to-face in Denver, Colorado last May, when they both competed at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video at the 1stBank Center. And almost immediately, Northcutt was impressed by the Thai diamond.

What caught Northcutt’s attention the most was Stamp’s unwavering dedication to achieve her dreams. The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Stamp is gunning for an unprecedented third world title in a third sport – MMA.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Northcutt talked about this amazing feat, and how historic it would be if Stamp will be able to accomplish it.

The karate black belt sensation said:

“To be able to win World Titles in three different sports is pretty phenomenal. I’ve only heard of people ever winning a World Title in one sport, so that definitely takes a different kind of dedication to be able to do that.”

The no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp is set to face dangerous South Korean veteran and no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. The fight will be for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Northcutt is also angling for a return to action sometime later this year. However, no opponent or date has been confirmed as of yet.