Sage Northcutt says he treats negative comments with a pinch of salt: “They’re actually kinda funny”

If Sage Northcutt needs another fight name, 'Mr. Nice Guy' would aptly fit him.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male representative is one of the nicest martial artists. Fans and media personnel who have come in contact with the multi-time karate world champion can attest to that.

Always speaking in a soft tone with a smile beaming on his face, the athlete’s kindness, above all, has gained him millions of fans worldwide.

On the flip side, there have been haters who have been trying to bring him down due to his likable approach. ‘Super’ Sage admits that he has kept an eye out on this set of fans too, but doesn’t think much about them.

During an interview with Spinnin Backfist, the 27-year-old responded to how he deals with the negative sentiments that have stemmed since he started his professional MMA journey.

Sage Northcutt said:

“I read a lot of comments that might be, like, negative, but they're actually kinda funny. I actually read a bunch, I don't let it get to me, but there's a lot of them that were funny. Some of them were pretty smart.”

Watch the session here:

They say laughter is the best medicine, after all. And whichever way Sage Northcutt chooses to understand that proverb, he certainly knows how to deal with the haters in a positive way.

And if they need any reminder of his talent, his performance against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May was the perfect response from an athlete who suffered a horrific injury in his promotional debut nearly four years ago.

