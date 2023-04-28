Sage Northcutt shares interests he developed during his time off

Sage Northcutt has had a long time away from the sport due to injuries and a bout with COVID-19, but the American star didn’t let that downtime take a toll on him whatsoever.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Northcutt revealed that he’s developed a love for gaming during the four years he was away, while also becoming a more astute student of the fight game.

‘Super’ Sage said he formed a deeper way of watching fights and breaking those down to better understand how other fighters, and even himself, operate during matches.

Sage Northcutt said:

“So I started getting into some gaming. I was playing video games with my brother and some friends, a lot of Call of Duty. That was pretty fun. Then also I was studying up on different fighters, watching them fight, kind of breaking stuff down."

He added:

"Going back and looking at my old fights, and my professional career I’ve had so far. Kind of breaking down my own fights. That’s kind of what I was up to for a while. And then trying to get back into it also.”

Northcutt will put his analytical self to the test when he makes his way back to the circle at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

The 27-year-old will take on Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States. Northcutt will try to prove that he’s one of the most electrifying fighters in the sport when he takes on the equally motivated Mujtaba in Colorado.

Ahmed Mujtaba is coming off two straight first-round finishes and wants nothing more than to add Northcutt to his list of victims on his march to the top five of the stacked lightweight rankings.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Northcutt's entire interview below:

