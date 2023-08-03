Sage Northcutt thinks ‘Buchecha’s elite BJJ could give ‘Reug Reug’ “a hard night”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt believes heavyweight knockout artist ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane could be in for a long night when he meets 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13.

This Friday night, ‘Buechecha’ will make his first walk to the ONE Championship ring in 2023 as he competes in what could very well become a heavyweight world title eliminator. The submission sensation will look to add a fifth-straight finish to his resume as he meets heavy-handed Senegalese wrestler ‘Reug Reug.’

Breaking down the stacked lineup emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Sage Northcutt suggested that ‘Reug Reug’ could be in for a long night as he meets one of the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists in the history of the sport.

“But if a jiu-jitsu guy knows how to tie him up and keep things really tight down there from the bottom, I feel like that can be a hard night for a wrestler,” Northcutt told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Ahead of the return of "Buchecha," take a look at his first four finishes, courtesy of @ONEChampionship. Grappling legend @MarcusBuchecha Almeida returns to action at this weekend's #OneFightNight13 , which streams live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday night in North America.Ahead of the return of "Buchecha," take a look at his first four finishes, courtesy of @ONEChampionship. pic.twitter.com/wRol9Bndop

Oumar Kane enters the bout with an impressive 5-1 record, including three highlight-reel-worthy knockouts under the ONE Championship banner. In his last outing, ‘Reug Reug’ showed that he can go a full 15 minutes, besting Jasur Mirzamukhamedov via unanimous decision in December 2022.

If ‘Reug Reug’ manages to hand Buchecha his first career loss in mixed martial arts, the standout from Senegal will likely punch his ticket to a world title fight in the near future.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.