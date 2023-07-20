"Salty to this day" - Fans tell off Conor McGregor for cheeky 'family' remark after Umar Nurmagomedov's pull-out 

Conor McGregor's actions and words while speaking about his former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, suggest that he still carries the weight of their contentious rivalry to date. McGregor's lingering hostility toward the Dagestani team often surfaces through social media jabs, explosive rants, or subtle references.

Most recently, Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin, was the target of Conor McGregor's attack. The young Dagestani was scheduled to lock horns with former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen at the upcoming UFC Nashville event on August 5.

However, Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out due to an undisclosed injury and the UFC is actively looking for a replacement. McGregor, who had infamously labeled Khabib Nurmagomedov a "pullout merchant", took to Twitter to react to the news.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote:

"Runs in the family."

Several fans reacted to the tweet recognizing that McGregor is unwilling to let go of the grudge that fuels his animosity towards the Nurmagomedovs. One fan wrote:

"Mctapper is still salty to this day."

Another fan remarked that the Irishman would delete the tweet once he's back to his senses:

"He's going to delete it after the alcohol goes out."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Y'all remember when Conor was sad af when Khabib announced his retirement.. rent-free in Conor's head."

Check out some of the comments below:

Umar Nurmagomedov UFC: When a UFC fighter urged Conor McGregor to corner him against Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin

UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher fought Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 272 in what was 'Young Eagle's second fight under the UFC banner.

Ahead of the fight, in an attempt to spice the narrative and garner some interest for the fight, Kelleher urged Conor McGregor to join forces with him as a cornerman against the Dagestani team. Kelleher took to Twitter to extend his proposal to McGregor, writing:

"Hey Conor McGregor, would you like to corner me in my next fight at UFC 272 against Khabib's cousin Umar?"

Nurmagomedov reacted to Kelleher's proposal, claiming that McGregor's presence would not help him in the fight. Unfortunately for the American, he succumbed to a first-round submission loss to the Dagestani via rear-naked choke.