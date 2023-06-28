Sam-A Gaiyanghadao not retiring: “I will come back stronger”

Former ONE two-weight and two-sport world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao failed to get his hands on gold once again at ONE Friday Fights 22 last week. Against the man who took one of his ONE world titles in the past, newly-crowned ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Sam-A was viciously knocked out inside two rounds.

Still, the 39-year-old legend is in good spirits and determined to come back stronger. It seems Sam-A's mission to recapture gold has not ended yet last week.

He posted a very inspiring message to his fans on Instagram:

"Thank you so much everyone who support me I will come back to stronger soon 💯💯💯"

Aside from becoming the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao also participated in the first-ever Muay Thai fight in ONE Championship. On top of this, he also won the Lumpinee Stadium world title twice and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium Fighter of the Year in 2011.

After losing his world titles in 2021, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao decided to hang up his gloves and retire the following year. Still, the itch to compete brought him back and so he made a triumphant return to ONE Championship this year. He knocked out Ryan Sheehan in round two at ONE Friday Fights 9 last March.

On the verge of a career resurgence, the 39-year-old Muay Thai legend's ascent towards the ranks was halted by Prajanchai. The bout would have awarded Sam-A the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title and a unification bout with divisional world titleholder Joseph Lasiri.

At the moment, there is no official news on when Sam-A will fight next. ONE Friday Fights 22 can be viewed for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms and on its official broadcast partners.

