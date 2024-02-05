"Sanko should be on bigger cards" - Fans react after Charles Johnson blasts Daniel Cormier for biased commentary

Daniel Cormier has been caught in the proverbial crosshairs of Charles Johnson as the latter criticized the broadcasting work of the former.

Johnson snapped a three-fight losing skid over the weekend and bested Azat Maksum via unanimous decision in the process. While presumably relieved about that, the former LFA flyweight champion seemed perturbed by the way Daniel Cormier called the action within that Maksum contest.

Via his personal X page @InnerGmma, Johnson posted:

"Watching my fight and DC is riding my opponents sack so hard. He said during commentary I don’t defend using skill I use athleticism to escape things. Has he seen my fights? Shot out to @laura_sanko for always spitting real ❤️‍🔥 #innerGtv #ufc #mma"

A screenshot of this post was shared on Reddit by user u/PKjepz, and several users had their say on Daniel Cormier's commentary in the comments thereafter.

lizzofatroll said:

"Sanko should be on bigger cards. I'd pick her over Cruz's miffed a** any day"

GBAGY2 stated:

"Nah he’s still better than Cruz, fielder, bisping"

MyFifthLimb quipped:

"It’s every single time he’s on the mic. He’s terrible at it. Doesn’t do any of his homework (dom was right). Once he decides his bias there is no swaying him. He’ll just straight up ignore what he’s seeing in front of him to keep his narrative. And Anik has hinted some of his colleagues drink too much in the booth. DCs getting drunk on the job. He absolutely sucks."

ColdSplit said:

"DC, to his credit, TRIES to stay impartial but often his wrestling bias slips through. Sanko has been excellent, and I appreciate how much she balances out DC rather than tips the scales even more such as Cruz does."

PuritanBaptist stated:

"I love when DC goes wild in the booth it’s always funny when he screams out of excitement and disbelief. But he’s definitely biased that’s for sure."

brazilianfreak quipped:

"My biggest pet peeve with DC and Joe is when they just decide that one guy is winning the round regardless of what is actually happening in the moment, yesterday for example in the beginning of the second round Moicano hits Dober with 3 punches to the face, Dober then returns with one punch and DC is like: "MOICANO IS GETTING PIECED UP NOW!!!!"."

[Image Courtesy: u/PKjepz Reddit thread]

Check out the original r/ufc post on Daniel Cormier below:

Daniel Cormier and commentary criticisms

Accusations of biased commentary have accompanied Daniel Cormier over the years from both fans and colleagues alike, most notably Dominick Cruz.

The 44-year-old seems to generally be accused of this in the context of showing favoritism to AKA compatriots. Islam Makhachev is a fighter whom some observers have intimated bias was at play with the former two-division UFC champ on the call for when his American Kickboxing Academy compatriot fights.

The Louisiana native has responded to the criticisms on social media a time or two. Still, DC largely seems to defer to a mentality imparted to him by Joe Rogan which is to not dive too deeply into that negative feedback online.