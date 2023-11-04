"Saved that man's life" - Logan Paul applauded for saving Rey Mysterio Jr. from landing directly on his head during WWE clash

Logan Paul became the WWE United States Champion at the most recent Crown Jewel event, but the former YouTube star has received more praise for his specific actions during the event.

On August 4, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio Jr. by pinfall at the 2023 Crown Jewel to win his first WWE championship. Paul, however, has received more praise on social media for saving Mysterio from a potentially damaging injury during the match.

Many fans claimed Logan Paul not only saved Rey Mysterio from a long-term injury but could have saved the wrestler from a possibly fatal fall. Yet, other fans disregarded such claims and insisted the 'save' was scripted.

The victory on Saturday was actually Paul's second victory over Mysterio in the ring. Paul and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Raw in a tag team match over a year ago.

Crown Jewel 2023 results

The 2023 Crown Jewel took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, just minutes away from the venue that hosted Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. The event was the fifth of its kind.

The event featured multiple star names including John Cena, Shayna Baszler, Logan Paul, Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio Jr. amongst others. In total, there were five championship matches with the World Heavyweight Championship, Women's World Championship, WWE United States Championship, WWE Women's Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Paul was the only new champion to receive a belt on the night, with the other four championship fights ending with the same titleholder coming out on top.

View the full WWE Crown Jewel 2023 results below:

Sami Zayn def. JD McDonaugh

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins def. Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark

Solo Sikoa def. John Cena

Logan Paul def. Rey Mysterio

Iyo Sky def. Bianca Belair

Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

Roman Reigns def. LA Knight