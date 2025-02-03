  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Saw the samurai spirit" - Fans can't get enough of Takeru's dramatic KO of Thant Zin in front of Rodtang in Bangkok showcase

"Saw the samurai spirit" - Fans can't get enough of Takeru's dramatic KO of Thant Zin in front of Rodtang in Bangkok showcase

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 03, 2025 16:58 GMT
Takeru produced a comeback knockout of Thant Zin for his first win in ONE Championship. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Takeru produced a comeback knockout of Thant Zin for his first win in ONE Championship. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa captured his first win in ONE Championship with a second-round knockout of Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for 'The Natural Born Crusher'. Late in the first round, he suffered a shocking knockdown from the Burmese standout, which left Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who was in attendance, staring in awe.

Relive Takeru's come-from-behind knockout victory below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans flocked to the comments section to discuss how Takeru overcame the odds versus Thant Zin:

"This fight was absolutely incredible. Takeru got a lot of respect in my books that day. I already admired him, but that day I saw the samurai spirit 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
"Just a honest mistake backing up in a straight line. Tons of fighters have been caught like that. Got to try to circle out or cut a different angle. I know for a fact it's easier said than done."
"This was an amazing match, both fighters highly skilled, Thant Zin proved he could put up a fight against a seasoned veteran in his first kickboxing match, while Takeru showed the world once again his pedigree. 🔥🔥🔥"
"A literal samurai!"
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Takeru believes he and Rodtang were destined to fight

Takeru and Rodtang will finally lock horns in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. They were initially scheduled to compete at ONE 165 in January 2024. Unfortunately, Rodtang pulled out due to injury.

During the ONE 172 press conference, Takeru bared his thoughts on still having the chance to fight Rodtang despite previous circumstances:

"I'm very happy to finally fight Rodtang. He had injuries and our fight was postponed, but this match happening now means it was destiny."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी