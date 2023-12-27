“Scottish athletes don’t get enough recognition” – Nico Carrillo proud to put Scotland on the map after masterful KO of Nong-O

ONE Championship concluded another year of exciting events with ONE Friday Fights 46 last Friday, December 22 and one fighter who certainly made a name for himself at the event is of Nico Carrillo.

“King of the North” was given the opportunity of a lifetime as he took on Muay Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the promotion’s final event of 2023.

Carrillo took to heart the advice that his coach gave him a month before about not underestimating Nong-O and the young Scotsman was able to pull off a magnificent knockout victory in round two.

In the post-event press conference, Carrillo shared that he was more than happy to be Scotland’s flag bearer in ONE Championship:

“This is my biggest honor. Truly this is the biggest honor of my life, to represent my country on this global stage because Scottish athletes, they don’t get enough recognition. You know, these English boxers, nothing against them but they just get so much publicity, so much fame and I’m not doing it for the fame,but it’s always been the same.”

He continued:

“Scottish athletes have just never gotten the recognition they deserve. I want to be the first Scottish athlete that gets recognized for putting Scotland on the map. Thousands of people coming out to support the ONE Scottish athlete, that is my dream.”

What’s next for Nico Carrillo?

If English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison were to be the one making the fights, he would have Carrillo take on his fellow countryman Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Carrillo certainly increased his stock in the eyes of many fans thanks to his performance, though it remains to be seen whether the home of martial arts’ upper brass will make the bout happen.