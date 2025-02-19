Scottish slugger Nico Carrillo aims for a quick turnaround to put Nabil Anane defeat to bed: “I need to rewrite this wrong”

The only thing Nico Carrillo is concerned about is getting back into the win column.

'King of the North' suffered his first loss under the ONE Championship banner in January, falling to 6'4" Algerian-Thai sensation Nabil Anane at ONE: 170 in Bangkok.

Carrillo was the favorite to come out on top and capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Instead, Anane overwhelmed the Scottish fan favorite from the get-go and earned a TKO victory just past the two-and-a-half-minute mark of the opening round.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Nico Carrillo says he has become obsessed with getting back into the win column, and he won't feel at peace until he does exactly that:

"I’m just obsessing over the next fight," Carrillo said. "That’s literally all I’ve been up to. I can’t really be at peace now. I need to rewrite this wrong and I won’t be happy until I do it."

After his huge win over Nico Carrillo, Nabil Anane looks to capture undisputed gold in a rematch with Superlek

While Nico Carrillo plots his return to the Circle, Nabil Anane is gearing up for the biggest win of his Muay Thai career.

Returning to martial arts' biggest global stage on Sunday, March 23, Anane will look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold when he meets reigning two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

It all goes down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang when ONE Championship heads to the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan next month.

It will be the second-ever meeting between Superlek and Anane—the first coming at ONE Friday Fights 22 nearly two years ago when Anane made his promotional debut inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Kicking Machine' handily defeated Anane that night, earning a first-round knockout over the 20-year-old star.

Since then, Anane has evolved as a fighter, winning six straight bouts inside the Circle and capturing his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Will Anane even the series and take Superlek's undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai crown, or will the Thai fan favorite go two-up on one of ONE's most exciting up-and-comers?

