Sean O'Malley is better than Conor McGregor in this one aspect, says Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach

Sean O'Malley is one of two Seans who recently defied the odds by dethroning champions who were favored to beat them. As the newly minted UFC bantamweight champion, 'Sugar' has drawn comparisons to former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Both men are trash-talking counterpunchers known for their sniping straights and devastating knockout power. Furthermore, O'Malley's Irish heritage creates a deeper connection to McGregor, who is Ireland's most popular sportsperson. But Javier Mendez, Khabib Nurmagomedov's head coach, feels 'Sugar' is superior.

That is, at least in terms of how the two fighters carry themselves. In an exclusive interview with LordPing.com, the American Kickboxing Academy coach expressed his belief that Sean O'Malley is the classier of the two fighters, as he opined that the newly crowned bantamweight champion wouldn't stoop to McGregor's lows:

"I think Umar and Sean could be as big as McGregor and Khabib, but the only thing is Sean O'Malley has more class than McGregor, he won't bring religion, country, and family into the picture. I don't think Sean would go that low. I think he will keep it between him and Umar and leave it at that. Let the fighters talk crap, but leave family, leave the country, leave religion out of it."

Javier Mendez said as much in reference to a potential future matchup between Sean O'Malley and unbeaten 135-pounder Umar Nurmagomedov, with many claiming that a possible fight between the two would be a resurrection of Conor McGregor's infamous rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But with Umar Nurmagomedov currently ranked at No.11 in the division and having recently withdrawn from what could have been a star-making performance against Cory Sandhagen, he is still far from being in a position to challenge 'Sugar'.

What has Sean O'Malley said to Aljamain Sterling's recent call for a rematch?

Aljamain Sterling's historic bantamweight title reign came to a crushing end at UFC 292, as he was TKO'd in round two by Sean O'Malley. In the wake of his loss, 'Funk Master' has called for an immediate rematch, as he feels that he was on his way to winning the bout before O'Malley's moment in the second round.

He recently and jokingly requested a rematch, to which O'Malley responded by rejecting the proposal. It is clear that 'Sugar' has set his sights on avenging his loss to Marlon 'Chito' Vera and will entertain no other matchup.