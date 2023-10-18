Sean O'Malley expresses skepticism about Alexander Volkanovski's shape for Islam Makhachev fight, recalls experience from Aljamain Sterling bout

Alexander Volkanovski was first mentioned by Sean O'Malley after 'Sugar' defeated Aljamain Sterling via TKO at UFC 292. O'Malley spoke about Sterling's dashed plans to move up in weight and take on Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight gold and was critical of his rival's hopes.

He claimed that he wouldn't think of challenging Volkanovski, given the Australian's dominance inside the octagon. Now, months later, he has offered his thoughts on another Alexander Volkanovski matchup, also with a champion from a different division. Only this time, Sean O'Malley touched on the UFC 294 headliner.

Alexander Volkanovski recently replaced Charles Oliveira, who was originally scheduled to face Islam Makhachev before a deep cut led to his withdrawal from the bout. However, with only 10 days to prepare for Makhachev, Volkanovski's fitness is likely suboptimal, according to O'Malley on his TimboSugarShow podcast:

"Volkanovski's saying he's thinking he's going to finish Islam and he very well could. Volk throws some f**king power, dude. He knows he doesn't have 25 minutes in him. If he's like 'I got 15 minutes of hell or I'm going to get finished.' That's a dangerous motherf**ker for sure. That's how kind of how I was going into that Aljo fight."

Check out the video below (41:02):

According to 'Sugar', he approached his matchup with Aljamain Sterling in a manner similar to how he expects Alexander Volkanovski to approach his bout with Islam Makhachev. Given the Australian's promise to finish his Dagestani rival early in the fight, it is possible that he isn't as confident in his gas tank as he usually is.

However, Volkanovski did clarify that, while he is seeking an early finish, he is fully prepared for 25 minutes. Though without the benefit of a full camp, it remains to be seen if his words will ring true.

What did Alexander Volkanovski's wife say about UFC 294?

Despite coming up short at UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovski impressed the entire MMA community with his efforts against a larger opponent like Islam Makhachev. Since then, he has pursued a rematch with his Dagestani rival and will have his chance to exact vengeance at UFC 294.

Unfortunately for Volkanovski, he will do so on short notice. But according to his wife, Emma, the manner in which the matchup has come to be was destined. Volkanovski claims she said it was meant to be, and come Saturday, the Australian will bear the hopes of his family and country as he takes on Makhachev for a second time.