Sean O'Malley faces "Conor McGregor wannabe" allegations for cryptic three-word double champ aspirations 

It's clear by now that UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley looks up to Conor McGregor's career for inspiration. He aims to mirror the Irishman's success both inside and outside the octagon.

O'Malley views himself as a standout in the modern MMA landscape, aiming to cement his name as a household one, much like McGregor. With that vision in mind, 'Suga' recently posted a tweet likening his career trajectory to that of McGregor's.

Scheduled to face Marlon Vera next at UFC 299, he launched a cryptic tweet hinting at a future clash with featherweight contender Ilia Topuria. This plan mirrored McGrergor's path in 2016 when he challenged then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

'The Notorious' one went on to win the fight by TKO in the second round and became the first simultaneous two-weight division UFC champion. O'Malley wrote:

"Ilia's my Eddie"

While O'Malley's vision may have resonated with some, others perceived it as a desperate attempt to emulate McGregor. One fan wrote:

"You wannabe McGregor so bad lil bro."

Another fan wrote:

"Man wants to be Conor so bad."

Meanwhile, some fans harked back to other rivalries that McGregor had in the UFC to mock O'Malley:

"Is Chito your [Nate] Diaz?"

"I love Conor, but Ilia's your Khabib."

Sean O'Malley fancies the opportunity to fight the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sean O'Malley revealed his potential plans to move to featherweight.

O'Malley expressed a keen interest in facing the winner of the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria featherweight matchup scheduled for UFC 298, provided Topuria secures the featherweight title.

'Suga' clarified that he's not interested in facing Volkanovski but fancies his chances against Topuria. He said:

"Does Ilia go out there and get the job done? We'll see. That's a fight I'd like... I'm not interested in fighting Volk. I don't like that fight... You know how Justin [Gaethje] said he doesn't want to fight Max [Holloway]? I kind of feel like that about Volk. I like Volk, he's a good dude. Ilia, it's not that I don't like him. I wouldn't [mind] fighting Ilia though. I think that would be an interesting matchup."

Watch the video below from 44:35: