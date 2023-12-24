Sean Strickland gives two-word reaction to Nina-Marie Daniele's UFC skit as fans scream "cringe" 

UFC welterweight champion Sean Strickland and Nina-Marie Daniele are known for their banter during interviews and on social media.

One such instance took place when Daniele uploaded a post on social media in collaboration with the UFC. The content creator, who is known for making humorous clips, posted a comedy sketch on Instagram promoting the new UFC 5 video game.

Strickland, took to comment section and shared his two-word response to Daniele's video.

"Sponsored Budlight..."

Sean Strickland reacts to Nina-Marie Daniele's Instagram post

The video did not sit well with many UFC fans who took to the comments section to share their criticism of it.

One individual took a jibe at the content creator and labeled her videos as 'cringe'.

"Why is this girl focused with UFC all of a sudden? She used to focuse on TikTok now she's making cringe UFC content."

Another person criticised the UFC, claiming that the promotion's social media handles are posting poor quality content.

"Between the force-feeding of Power Slap and Nina, the UFC's socials have really gone to shit."

MMA fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's video

In the last few years, Nina-Marie Daniele has emerged as a prominent name in the world of MMA. The 34-year-old often makes funny videos with MMA fighters and personalities and also interviews them.

Daniele has gone viral for her interviews with Sean Strickland and Tom Aspinall, among others. The content creator has aslo received backlash for her content, with fans criticising the quality of her videos.

But the 34-year-old has also received praise for her work from many in the MMA community. UFC CEO Dana White once posted a story to his Instagram account where he commended Daniele for her work.

"The most talented person covering and creating UFC content," wrote Dana White.

