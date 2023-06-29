Sean Strickland interview: Fans troll 'Dirty Cop' fighter for her comments

Sean Strickland is scheduled to face German-Dagestani phenom Abusupiyan Magomedov this coming Saturday at UFC on ESPN 48. Thus, 'Tarzan' is taking part in more interviews as he generates hype for his next appearance inside the octagon. This includes being interviewed by Nina-Marie Daniele.
Daniele is a social media influencer and actress, who has quickly established herself as a common presence in UFC circles. She previously interviewed Sean Strickland about his loss to Alex Pereira. However, in the pair's most recent interview, 'Tarzan' revealed the reason behind his willingness to be interviewed by her.
He claimed that the only reason he agreed to be interviewed by Nina-Marie Daniele was due to her large Instagram following and perceived sex appeal. But in classic Strickland fashion, he was more vulgar with his phrasing of the latter. His words are as follows:
"I have no shame. I'm doing an interview with Nina, because she has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and t*tties hang out."
His words drew a negative response from Ginette Leveque, whose Twitter account is @DeezNutzMMA.
Fans have since responded to Leveque's comment. The most damning reactions, however, came in the thread from a tweet that highlighted her allegedly questionable past as an NYPD police officer.
"I remember when she was saying that black on Asian violence wasn't occurring in NY and she had the audacity to say that as a cop in NY wow."
"She's a disgusting human"
"Vile human."
"I havent got involved in any of the recent dramas, but Gina is a certified terrible human."
How has Sean Strickland prepared for his upcoming fight?
Ahead of his matchup at UFC on ESPN 48, Sean Strickland trained with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. What is perhaps the most surprising thing about his willingness to train with 'Poatan' is that the two men are former opponents, with Pereira having famously KO'd Strickland at UFC 276.
However, with the Brazilian's move up to light heavyweight, the two are no longer divisional rivals or at risk of hindering each other's competitive goals. It remains to be seen if his training with Pereira will pay off this coming Saturday.