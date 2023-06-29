Sean Strickland interview: Fans troll 'Dirty Cop' fighter for her comments

Sean Strickland is scheduled to face German-Dagestani phenom Abusupiyan Magomedov this coming Saturday at UFC on ESPN 48. Thus, 'Tarzan' is taking part in more interviews as he generates hype for his next appearance inside the octagon. This includes being interviewed by Nina-Marie Daniele.

Daniele is a social media influencer and actress, who has quickly established herself as a common presence in UFC circles. She previously interviewed Sean Strickland about his loss to Alex Pereira. However, in the pair's most recent interview, 'Tarzan' revealed the reason behind his willingness to be interviewed by her.

DeezNutzMMA🇭🇹 @DeezNutzMMA Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama @ufc #UFCVegas76 Sean Strickland reveals the only reason he lets me interviews him LOL @SStricklandMMA Sean Strickland reveals the only reason he lets me interviews him LOL @SStricklandMMA @ufc #UFCVegas76 https://t.co/FfOKE75Rdt I can't imagine letting a poor, uneducated, ignorant MAN like Sean Strickland talk about my titties like this while at work, let alone posting it so the world can see I'm a clown. Some women can't be saved. twitter.com/ninamdrama/sta… I can't imagine letting a poor, uneducated, ignorant MAN like Sean Strickland talk about my titties like this while at work, let alone posting it so the world can see I'm a clown. Some women can't be saved. twitter.com/ninamdrama/sta…

He claimed that the only reason he agreed to be interviewed by Nina-Marie Daniele was due to her large Instagram following and perceived sex appeal. But in classic Strickland fashion, he was more vulgar with his phrasing of the latter. His words are as follows:

"I have no shame. I'm doing an interview with Nina, because she has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and t*tties hang out."

His words drew a negative response from Ginette Leveque, whose Twitter account is @DeezNutzMMA.

DeezNutzMMA🇭🇹 @DeezNutzMMA @ninamdrama @SStricklandMMA @ufc You're not embarrassed? You let men disrespect you at work and then post it for all to see? How much they pay you, cause it must be alot huh? You have parents? They saw this? Wow. I'm flabbergasted. @ninamdrama @SStricklandMMA @ufc You're not embarrassed? You let men disrespect you at work and then post it for all to see? How much they pay you, cause it must be alot huh? You have parents? They saw this? Wow. I'm flabbergasted.

Fans have since responded to Leveque's comment. The most damning reactions, however, came in the thread from a tweet that highlighted her allegedly questionable past as an NYPD police officer.

Dagestani Riders taking Ls @DagestaniLsPt2

Proof attached below in thread:



• washingtoncitypaper.com/article/225496… twitter.com/DeezNutzMMA/st… Ginette Leveque @DeezNutzMMA , was a NYPD cop for 10+ years and she ignored the cries of a rape victim and also she denied a rape kit done for the victimProof attached below in thread: Ginette Leveque @DeezNutzMMA , was a NYPD cop for 10+ years and she ignored the cries of a rape victim and also she denied a rape kit done for the victimProof attached below in thread: • washingtoncitypaper.com/article/225496… twitter.com/DeezNutzMMA/st… https://t.co/wR0b6BBhNM

One fan wrote:

"I remember when she was saying that black on Asian violence wasn't occurring in NY and she had the audacity to say that as a cop in NY wow."

Other commenters said:

"She's a disgusting human"

"Vile human."

"I havent got involved in any of the recent dramas, but Gina is a certified terrible human."

A collage of these reactions can be seen below:

Reaction collage

How has Sean Strickland prepared for his upcoming fight?

Ahead of his matchup at UFC on ESPN 48, Sean Strickland trained with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. What is perhaps the most surprising thing about his willingness to train with 'Poatan' is that the two men are former opponents, with Pereira having famously KO'd Strickland at UFC 276.

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Sean Strickland on training with Alex Pereira Sean Strickland on training with Alex Pereira 👀👏 https://t.co/lFYpWgGN4Z

However, with the Brazilian's move up to light heavyweight, the two are no longer divisional rivals or at risk of hindering each other's competitive goals. It remains to be seen if his training with Pereira will pay off this coming Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes