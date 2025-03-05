Sean Strickland shares honest reaction to Donald Trump's SOTU address, fans chime in: "I VOTED FOR THIS"

Sean Strickland has weighed in on Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address since returning to the White House, praising the speech and igniting strong reactions from fans.

Trump’s address focused on his administration’s policies, emphasizing economic growth, immigration control, and international relations. He touted his stance on tariffs and border security while criticizing his predecessor’s leadership. Declaring his vision for the country, Trump reaffirmed his “America First” agenda.

Strickland, known for his outspoken views, took to social media to share his thoughts:

“Trump is out here handing out Ws all night 👊 🇺🇸”

In another post, he added:

“Wild to have pride in America again! We’re back!!”

His comments quickly sparked reactions from supporters. One fan echoed the sentiment, writing:

“VOTED FOR THIS”

Another added:

“America is so back brother. Hope and pride 🇺🇸”

A third supporter commented:

“Its so great to have a true leader back in office.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to President Donald Trump's SOTU address. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Sean Strickland takes shots at Ford for rising car tariffs

Sean Strickland has taken aim at Ford, accusing the automaker of using tariffs as an excuse to increase car prices while making billions in profit.

Strickland criticized the company on X, highlighting Ford’s reported $5.9 billion profit in 2024 and calling their justification for price hikes “bs”. He wrote:

"@Ford "sorry the tariffs are bad, we're gonna have to raise the cost of cars". You made 5.9 billion dollars of profit in 2024.. Go f*ck yourself. Really sounds like you're struggling. Stop with the American flag bs.. You as a company give zero fu*ks about America.''

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

