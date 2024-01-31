Sean Strickland spars Power Slap fighter, UFC flyweight converts to Islam, Khabib Nurmagomedov to win three new belts: MMA News Roundup

Sean Strickland spars with Power Slap star, UFC flyweight converts to Islam and Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager lays out his potential path to win three new belts.

#3. Sean Strickland spars with Power Slap League contender Coltin Cole

Sean Strickland has made an appearance on the latest episode of the 'Power Slap Road to the Title' reality show.

'Tarzan' is notoriously known for his intense sparring sessions and is regularly considered to be the fighter on the roster who spends the most time doing so.

One such instance of Strickland's excessive sparring took place recently when he invited Power Slap fighter Coltin Cole to join him for a boxing session. Cole accepted, and the pair went full steam ahead, with Strickland once again not letting up on his opponent.

Watch a clip here:

The controversy came after the session, however, when Cole revealed a large bruise had appeared on his rib cage following the sparring against Strickland. Days later, he was forced to leave the show due to the injury.

#2. UFC flyweight Manel Kape announces conversion to Islam

Manel Kape has seen himself rise in popularity over recent years due to the impressive four-fight win streak he has built.

His performances in the cage have not only seen him shoot to No.6 in the divisional rankings, but he has also ignited a rivalry with Kai Kara-France and signed with popular MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz then announced on Instagram this week that Kape has opted to convert to Islam. 'Starboy' joins a high-profile list of fighters that are managed by Abdelaziz and are also Muslim, such as Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

X user @Sa_Gwang shared the MMA manager's post and captioned it:

"UFC fighter Manel Kape has embraced Islam, he chose the muslim name Musa Masha'Allah. May Allah keep him steadfast and firm upon the deen."

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager shares nine-month plan for him to conquer three new UFC belts

Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz has some high hopes for Khabib Nurmagomedov in the coming years.

Despite 'The Eagle' hanging up his gloves back in 2020, there have constantly been rumors about his potential return to fighting. Abdelaziz also believes his fighting days aren't over and recently laid out a plan for a potential Nurmagomedov return.

After previously conquering the 155lb division during his first tenure, the MMA manager believes Nurmagomedov is destined to now become the UFC's next welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight champions. He tweeted:

"If a fantasy @TeamKhabib Come back 1- April become the 185 lb champion 2- July become 205 lb lb Champion 3- December become 170lb Champion Vs Alex Pereira ’ Israel, Adesanya ‘ Edward I truly believe this statistically bad nightmare for all these guys"

Check out the post here:

