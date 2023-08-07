Sean Strickland takes aim at 'f**king c**t' Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey for stance on gun laws

Sean Strickland took aim at Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey on social media. The UFC middleweight star directed X-rated comments on the 53-year-old actor's recent remarks about gun laws.

The California-based UFC fighter is never too shy to share his opinion on social media. He has even suffered multiple bans across different social platforms for the same.

Check out the tweet below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Mathew McConaughey is such a fucking cunt..



Liberals.



"Hey you dumb white trash rednecks we found a southern actor with a southern draw tell you why you should want unconstitutional gun laws. You stupid fucking hicks falling for it yet"

Recently, McConaughey gave an interview to ABC News, where he talked about making America's schools safe. The Texas-based star also showed his discontent with the delay in funding schools that sent their applications after the Uvalde shooting incident.

McConaughey also suggested that the government should change the term 'gun control' to 'gun responsibility'.

In the past, many UFC stars and even veteran commentator Joe Rogan have expressed their views on gun laws in the United States. While Strickland did not elaborate on his dig at McConaughey, he apparently was not happy with Rogan's neighbor's take on it.

Sean Strickland is unimpressed with Jake Paul's performance against Nate Diaz

Earlier, Sean Strickland gave his two cents on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. The ranked UFC star ridiculed the match in his tweet.

"Jake Paul "Im going to fight a part time boxer to show I can box" F*ck I lost "OK let's get Nate, he's old, a little brain dead, 2 weight classes lower than me and made his career with grappling" Everyone "see told you Paul is good" Clown show continues... I'm just jealous."

Strickland (27-5-0) is known for his boxing inside the octagon. The 32-year-old star is at the top of his division with his next fight potentially being for the undisputed UFC middleweight title against current champion Israel Adesanya.

However, Sean Strickland wouldn't pass on an opportunity if he were to get a Jake Paul boxing fight. He has already shown his willingness to fight anyone by accepting challenges against MMA fans who wanted to face him.