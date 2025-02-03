"Sean [Strickland] can't be thrilled about this" - Fans react as Nina Marie Daniele posts "fun times" photo with Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 312

As Dricus du Plessis prepares for his upcoming title defense at UFC 312, social media personality Nina Marie Daniele shared a playful photo with him on X. Fans quickly reacted, humorously suggesting that Sean Strickland, du Plessis' opponent, might not appreciate the post.

Du Plessis and Strickland have a history of intense rivalry. Their initial bout in early 2024 saw du Plessis clinch the middleweight title via split decision. Leading up to their clash, tensions were high, with both fighters engaging in heated exchanges. Notably, Strickland once threatened du Plessis during a press event, highlighting the animosity between them.

In her recent post, Daniele recorded the "fun times" with du Plessis ahead of UFC 312. This lighthearted interaction led fans to jest about Strickland's potential displeasure, given that Daniele and the former champ have recorded numerous videos together.

Reflecting the playful speculation among supporters, one fan commented:

"Sean can’t be thrilled about this"

Her post received a flood of comments as fans weighed in on the playful exchange.

Check out more comments on Daniele’s post with Dricus du Plessis:

Dricus du Plessis' "Almost Khabib" label for Islam Makhachev after middleweight tease

Dricus du Plessis recently criticized Islam Makhachev for seeking to climb to the middleweight division. Makhachev, who is the present lightweight UFC titleholder, has stated that he intends to fight for the middleweight championship.

Du Plessis' statement is a reference to Makhachev's fighting style and his association with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Du Plessis' indicated that he does not yet see Makhachev as being on par with Nurmagomedov, despite the fact that the current champ has demonstrated impressive grappling skills similar to that of Nurmagomedov's.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports, 'Stillnocks’ was asked to give a reaction to Makhachev and his current ambitions of challenging for the middlewight title.

The South African simple said:

"Almost Khabib."

Check out du Plessis' comment below (14:01):

