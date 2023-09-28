"Sean Strickland and the UFC has poisoned my mind" - Boxing fans surprised with respectful presser exchange between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo recently faced off at a pre-fight press conference, and fans were left stunned by the level of mutual respect between the two pugilists.

Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Charlo this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While Charlo currently reigns as the undisputed light middleweight champion, he will move up two weight classes in order to fight the Mexican superstar. This fight will also mark the first clash between two undisputed champions in the four-belt era.

During their recent pre-fight presser, Jermell Charlo asked Canelo Alvarez not to disregard his experience, power, and skills as a boxer. In response, Alvarez respectfully stated that he would never do that and that he was prepared for whatever Charlo threw at him.

As the two undisputed champions continued their back and forth in surprisingly humble tones, fans were quite impressed by the level of mutual respect on display. After boxing journalist Michael Benson shared a clip of their exchange on X (formerly Twitter), fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan recalled Sean Strickland's chaotic pressers in the UFC and wrote:

"Weird they’re so respectful. Sean Strickland and the UFC have poisoned my mind lmao."

Another fan jokingly asked:

"This is a battle of compliments?"

One user wrote:

"It's too nice, turn it up Jermell."

Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo

Oscar De La Hoya recently weighed in on the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo super middleweight bout. The former undisputed light middleweight champion stated that he believes Alvarez will prove to be too much for the Texas native to handle.

As mentioned, 'Iron Man' would be moving up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez's undisputed status at super middleweight. This means the 154-pound Charlo will need to weigh in at 168 pounds for his bout this weekend.

In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, De La Hoya claimed that this weight-class climb would be difficult for Jermell Charlo to handle and sees Canelo Alvarez breaking the Texan down as the fight progresses. He said:

"Charlo is very elusive. Knows how to use his feet... But you have to think about Charlo jumping up two weight classes. It's not going to be easy. Canelo is a solid at 168. He's a hard puncher. Eventually, it's going to catch up with Charlo. I have Canelo winning. I just feel that Canelo must knock him out to impress."

