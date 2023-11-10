‘Second version’ Lito Adiwang aiming for strawweight MMA gold: “That’s the target, nothing else”

Injuries are an incredibly difficult side to being an athlete or martial artist and Lito Adiwang knows all too well about how damaging they can be.

That being said, there are always lessons to take from every setback and sometimes, time away from the spotlight can be the making of a fighter.

At ONE X in March 2022, Adiwang suffered a loss to Jeremy Miado which was a tough result to take but even more impactful was the injuries he suffered.

Keeping him out of competition for 18 months, ‘Thunder Kid’ revealed that there was a time where he wasn’t sure whether he would ever make it back to the Circle and even if he did, what kind of shape he would be in.

Nearly having your career taken out of your hands is a powerful source of motivation that has given Adiwang more than enough fuel to add to the fire on his return to ONE Championship.

After marking his return with a 23-second finish at ONE Friday Fights 34, the Filipino competitor made it back-to-back wins this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 16.

Beating Miado in a rematch, the strawweight is looking to make up for lost time by staying active and continuing to climb up the rankings.

In an interview with spin,ph, Lito Adiwang spoke about the change in his mindset and how the fighter that you now see before you is different to the one that was sidelined with an injury.

Speaking on his ambitions, ‘Thunder Kid’ stated that he has one goal in mind and one goal only, securing the strawweight world championship:

“A world title shot is what I truly want for sure. This is my second version, so I’ll give my best. I moved to Bali and everything. That’s the target, nothing else.”

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.