“See how good I am” - Kongthoranee eager to prove his greatness against top foes after dispatching Nong-O

Thai slugger Kongthoranee Sor Sommai seeks to continue testing himself against top-notch foes in ONE Championship following his impressive and well-earned victory over Thai legend Nong-O Hama last week.

The 28-year-old striker got the better of Nong-O in their flyweight Muay Thai scrap at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He had to go through the wringer but dug deep to hack out a split decision victory.

Proud and excited over what he had accomplished, Kongthoranee expressed his wish to battle more top fighters moving forward, with the end view of vying for the world title at some point.

Trending

He told reporters during the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 28:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I am here in ONE Championship to prove myself, and to make sure that the fans around the world see how good I am. So, I am ready to face anyone who would take me to a [world title shot], yes."

Watch the press conference below:

Kongthoranee and Nong-O engaged in a spirited back-and-forth in their three-rounder at ONE Fight Night 28. The former, however, landed more damaging strikes, banking on his speed and accuracy to earn the nod of the judges in what turned out to be a very close fight.

The win was the 11th in 13 matches for the Sor Sommai Gym affiliate and third straight in ONE, fortifying his standing as a solid contender for the currently vacant flyweight Muay Thai belt.

Nong-O, meanwhile, saw his first foray in the 135-pound division in ONE Championship clipped with the defeat.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Kongthoranee honored to have fought a legend in Nong-O

While he went on to defeat Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's reverence for the Thai legend is still there and said the opportunity to share the ring with him was an honor.

He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of their clash last week, saying:

"When I found out I was going to fight Nong-O, a former world champion, I was excited because I didn't expect to face him. Before, he was in the bantamweight division. But when he moved down to flyweight, I was so happy to have the chance to fight with a legend."

Kongthoranee has steadily been building his stock as a fighter and is currently the No. 3 contender in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.