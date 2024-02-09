“See you soon Lobo” - Jonathan Haggerty more than ready to put Felipe Lobo through the wringer at ONE Fight Night 19

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to deliver another highlight-reel-worthy performance against Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘The General’ will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line for the first time since his brutal first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama last April.

Standing in his way of a sixth-straight win will be Lobo, a veritable ‘Demolition Man’ inside the Circle who earned his shot with a stunning upset of Thai legend Saemapetch Fairtex.

Taking to social media, Jonathan Haggerty sent a message to his opponent ahead of their highly anticipated clash on February 16 in The Land of Smiles.

“See you soon Lobo,” Haggerty wrote on his Instagram stories.

Haggerty’s last appearance inside the Circle came in November when he competed against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown. ‘The General’ finished Andrade in the second round, adding yet another world title to his growing collection of accomplishments.

Felipe Lobo believes he knows Jonathan Haggerty’s weakness

Before scoring his first ONE world title fight, Felipe Lobo put together a series of wins over some serious competition inside the Circle. The Tiger Muay Thai product earned victories over Rodlek PK Saenchai, Yodpanomrung, and the aforementioned Saemapetch.

An undeniably impressive hit list, but in his 30 fights as a professional, Lobo has never faced a fighter as dynamic as Jonathan Haggerty. However, the ‘Demolition Man’ believes he knows the key to hanging ‘The General’ his first loss in more than three years.

“His weak point is that he can’t take many hits,” Lobo told ONE Championship. “He’s very good at hitting, but when it comes to defending himself, protecting himself, he’s not so good.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.