“Seksan will be a perfect opponent” – Liam Harrison wants fight against ‘crazy’ Thai star in potential retirement clash

Liam Harrison is looking to mark his swan song with what he believes to be the perfect retirement fight to close out his career.

‘Hitman’ knows he cannot continue competing at the highest level for much longer and has therefore been trying to put plans in place for one last dance.

His ideal opponent for such an occasion is actually the fighter that he enjoys watching the most in the world today. Thai veteran Seksan is known for his incredibly aggressive and chaotic style that never fails to deliver incredible fights for all of the fans.

Given Liam Harrison’s reputation for putting on all-action firefights, the two men would make for an unmissable match-up now that they’re both later on in their careers.

‘The Hitman’ spoke about his wishes during a recent interview with The City Life Project:

“Now in the present day, my favorite fighter is Seksan, he’s up there as well just for how crazy he fights. There's a lot of talk about me fighting him at the minute [ONE Championship] they need to give me that contract and let me sign it and let me and him fight because we're both old, I want to retire, and I think Seksan will be a perfect opponent to face, again for just how crazy he fights.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison wants to leave in a blaze of glory

During his long recovery process from a significant injury, Liam Harrison had to come to the realization that his days competing were numbered.

The British martial arts legend decided that chasing world championships against the best strikers in the world today is now likely a thing of the past. That being said, this doesn’t mean that he can’t go out with an incredible fight for the fans against a fellow legend of the game.

Seksan isn’t just a great opponent, he’s the right opponent for both men at this stage in their careers and regardless of the outcome, the emotions after the fight would be an incredible moment to witness.