"Sell it on eBay" - Daniel Cormier can make 'thousands' selling shirt stained with Maycee Barber's blood, claim UFC fans

On June 24, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier was on the receiving end of some blood splashes during the co-main event flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville.

Cormier, who was on commentary duty for the night, uploaded a picture of his shirt on social media, stained with Barber's blood.

The post attracted several reactions from MMA fans who took to Twitter to share them with Cormier.

One individual advised 'DC' to put the shirt up for sale on the e-commerce platform 'e-Bay':

"Sell it on EBay."

Another Twitter user claimed that the shirt could fetch up 'thousands' of dollars upon its sale on the internet:

ye @Yadi_MMA @dc_mma @MayceeBarber This shirt can be sold for thousands btw @dc_mma @MayceeBarber This shirt can be sold for thousands btw

A few more comments under Cormier's post can be seen below:

MS @UFC_Obsessed @dc_mma Can sell that to a Barber simp for some cash. @dc_mma Can sell that to a Barber simp for some cash.

AbeMorales @AbeMorales209 @dc_mma @MayceeBarber Sell that shit dawg. Just make sure to let them know its her blood and profit lmao. @dc_mma @MayceeBarber Sell that shit dawg. Just make sure to let them know its her blood and profit lmao. 😂

Barber went up against Ribas in a three-round contest on June 24. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth scrap but eventually, 'The Future' got the better of the Brazilian and defeated her via TKO in the second round of the fight.

By doing so, Barber extended her winning streak to 5-0, which includes victories over fighters like Miranda Maverick and Jessica Eye. The 25-year-old was also named as one of the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and got an additional paycheck worth $50,000.

Maycee Barber wants a rematch against Alexa Grasso

Rising contender Maycee Barber wants to take on flyweight queen Alexa Grasso in her next UFC outing.

After an impressive victory over Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville, 'The Future' made an appearance at the post-fight press conference. During her time there, Barber was asked about her future plans. The 25-year-old replied by saying that she wanted a rematch against Grasso and will be speaking to the UFC matchmakers about it:

"I’ve been saying it time and time again: Whether Alexa wins against Valentina again or not, I do want that rematch. So, we’ll see... That would be ideal. We’ll see. I’m going to go back and talk to Hunter [Campbell] and Mick [Maynard] and the team, then we’ll figure it out.”

Check out Maycee Barber's comments from the 0:53 mark below:

Barber and Grasso's first encounter took place at UFC 258 in February 2021. 'The Future' came up short in that fight and lost the contest via unanimous decision.

