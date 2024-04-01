"Sending Islam to the shadow realm" - Fans go ballistic as Dustin Poirier teases imminent octagon return with "Back to Work" social media post

Dustin Poirier appears ready to return to the octagon just three weeks after knocking out Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299.

As he has now been known to do, Poirier teased his fans with a cryptic message on social media, claiming to be "back to work" with a photo from his gym session. 'The Diamond' gave no further information but has been calling for a title fight with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the summer since picking up his 30th career win on March 9.

With just a six-word caption, Poirier said:

"Looks like it's back to work"

Fans of Poirier reacted to the post positively with several supporting the former interim champion with words of encouragement. Others provided their thoughts on the post's meaning with several comments referencing the fighter's recent ongoing gag of his bad habit of jumping for guillotine choke attempts.

Predicting the teased fight would be against Makhachev, one fan wrote:

"Aren't those sending Islam to the shadow realm"

Though Poirier is just 2-2 in his last four fights, many are expecting the fan favorite to be the next challenger of Makhachev due to his availability and the lack thereof amongst the remaining contenders. The champion noted he would be open to a fight with the American, desiring to return in June.

Other fans commented:

"Diamonds are forever"

"Jump the gilly on that a** Dustin!"

"An American bad a**. Through and through."

"Islam fight?"

Who will Dustin Poirier fight next?

Several fans are anticipating a third undisputed lightweight title fight for Dustin Poirier in his next outing but many others reject the idea due to the fighter's recent losses in the octagon. Aside from failing his two previous attempts to become a champion, Poirier lost to Justin Gaethje by knockout at UFC 291 last year.

All signs currently point towards Poirier stepping into the cage with Islam Makhachev next due to his recent knockout and star power but the lightweight veteran is not without other options. With a 1-1 record against Gaethje, a potential trilogy may be in play for the two action fighters, particularly if 'The Highlight' loses to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Poirier has long wanted to avenge his loss to Charles Oliveira, another potential option should both fighters be left out of the title conversation.

At press time, neither Poirier nor Makhachev has their next fight booked.

