"Sensational link up" - Justin Bieber trains with British middleweight boxing contender, fans react

Justin Bieber has got fans talking after he was pictured training with British boxing contender Hamzah Sheeraz.

Bieber is one of the most recognizable names in the music industry and his songs have generated billions of views and listens in his hugely successful career. Alongside his music, the Canadian star is also an avid fight fan and has regularly appeared cageside and ringside for MMA and boxing events.

Recently, Justin Bieber was pictured training with Hamzah Sheeraz, who is a rising contender in the British boxing game. The pair even went a few rounds together whilst in the gym.

Sheeraz shared on Instagram:

"Last session done here in the US 🇺🇸 great to chop it up and do a few rounds with JB 👊🏼"

The duo's unlikely friendship has caused a stir online. Many fans were surprised that Sheeraz, who is still a relatively unknown name, has managed to link up with the popular musician. One fan wrote:

"Sensational link up"

Another fan claimed that the duo training together may be the biggest surprise they've seen:

"Maddest link up I think I've seen."

Instagram user @m7s_74 admitted they're happy to see Bieber back in the gym and taking care of himself, following years of health issues.

"He is indeed with the right person. Glad to see him taking care of his body and health."

When Dana White wanted to put on Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise in the UFC

Dana White once refused to rule out hosting a Justin Bieber versus Tom Cruise bout inside a UFC octagon.

The popstar opted to call out Cruise on Twitter back in 2019 and addressed White, asking the UFC president to host the fight.

Justin Bieber @justinbieber I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?

The tweet generated major traction, and Dana White addressed Justin Bieber's call out during an interview with TMZ Sports. Although the fight didn't materialize, White admitted it was something he seriously considered:

"It picked up a lot of steam and was everywhere. I'm not gonna say any names, but I'm just gonna tell you that I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who said they really do want to do this fight. And they believe that Tom Cruise would do the fight... If that's true and everybody involved in this really wants to do it, [then] we can talk... I'd be an idiot not to make this fight... I didn't think Floyd vs. Conor was gonna happen, anything is possible these days."

