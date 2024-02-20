“Sensational Matchup” - Ex-UFC middleweight champion advocates for Sean Strickland vs. Robert Whittaker clash

Michael Bisping thinks Sean Strickland makes for a perfect next opponent for Robert Whittaker in the current circumstances.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defeated Paulo Costa at UFC 298 last weekend. The win got ‘The Reaper’ back into the win column after he suffered a massive upset loss against current champion Dricus du Plessis in July 2023.

Meanwhile, Strickland, who lost the 185-pound title to Du Plessis at UFC 297, does not have an opponent yet. While discussing the UFC 298 results for TNT Sports, Bisping said:

“I think we give Whittaker to Sean Strickland. I think Strickland vs. Robert Whittaker is a sensational matchup and it’s very very important and pivotal in the division, right? Strickland, of course, has got business with both guys - Izzy and Dricus - but he ain’t going to fight them anytime soon.”

'The Count' explained why the fight makes sense, saying:

“[Strickland] just lost the belt, okay? So what does he do? He’s got to beat another top contender. It was his first defense, alright? So it’s not like he gets automatically another title shot. I believe he has to earn that and so does Robert Whittaker. Sorbet Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland - tell me you don’t want to see that fight. Everybody wants to see that fight and whoever wins that, gets the winner of Dricus and Adesanya.”

Watch Bisping speak about the matchup below:

Robert Whittaker is not worried by Sean Strickland’s trash talk and pre-fight antics

Following Robert Whittaker’s UFC 298 win, Sean Strickland’s name was proposed by the fans and media as the next potential opponent. Strickland is one of the most outspoken fighters in the sport. His unfiltered opinions and controversial statements have stirred up several controversies in recent years.

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, members of the MMA media asked Whittaker if he was concerned with Strickland’s trash-talk if they were to fight each other. Whittaker replied:

“He’s not that bad. He’s kind of holistically angry at everybody. I don’t think he singles anyone out unless you do something to him particularly. I feel it would be hard for him to get a grip on something I’ve done. But, you know, there’s trying."

Watch Whittaker make the statement below (3:56):