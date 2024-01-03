Shakur Stevenson pitches "USA vs. Mexico" fight against reigning champion

Shakur Stevenson hopes to meet reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete in his next fight.

'Sugar' has been out of the ring since a clash with Edwin De Los Santos in November. That fight was an incredibly important one for Stevenson, as it was his first for lightweight gold. Sadly, the bout was also one of the worst in boxing history.

Both De Los Santos and Stevenson were very tentative in the contest. Ultimately, the American was slightly more active, earning a unanimous decision victory. While he earned WBC lightweight gold with the win, it wasn't a great night for the 26-year-old.

Since then, Stevenson has been quiet about his future. However, 'Sugar' recently took to X to request a bout with Navarrete. 'Cowboy' currently holds the WBO junior lightweight title and is coming off a draw against Robson Conceicao.

As of now, Navarrete is yet to respond to the callout. However, if he does take the fight against Stevenson, it would be the first lightweight bout of his career. The American hopes to attract him up in weight with the allure of a WBC title.

On X, Stevenson posted:

"I like fighting the fighters that’s young and undefeated accomplishing things in the sport like myself.. Somebody tag Navarrate cause I don’t know his @ Let’s make a big fight USA vs Mexico im not into taking the easy route let’s get the WBC and WBO involved champion".

When could Shakur Stevenson's next fight take place?

A fight between Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarette could be on the books for early this year.

Part of the reason that a bout between 'Sugar' and 'Cowboy' makes sense is the fact that they fought on the same card last November. While Stevenson prevailed in a terrible bout, Navarette and Conceicao put on a late 'Fight of the Year' contender.

However, Navarrete revealed post-fight that he was forced to get surgery on his hand. That being said, the injury isn't expected to keep him out of action for long. Last month, Navarrete revealed plans for a return early this year.

That being said, a bout between Stevenson and the junior lightweight is far from set. Given Navarette's draw with Conceicao, they still have business to settle. In the event that they can't get a deal done, 'Sugar' could face number-one WBC contender Vasyl Lomachenko early this year as well.