"Shame on his advisors" - Jake Paul's opinion on Martin Bakole accepting and losing short-notice fight against Joseph Parker draws mixed fan reactions

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has weighed in on heavyweight boxer Martin Bakole's recent loss against Joseph Parker. For context, Parker was expected to face off against Daniel Dubois on February 22. The bout was scheduled to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But Dubois had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury and Bakole stepped in as a short-notice replacement. The bout turned out to be a short-lived affair as Bakole suffered a second-round knockout loss.

In the aftermath of the fight, Paul uploaded a post on X where he commended the Congolese fighter's courage but criticised his advisors.

"My man flew commercial flights to show up and fight one of the best in the world. Fair play to his courage but shame on his advisors."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Paul's post caught the attention of several fans, who took to the comments section to weigh in on the subject.

In response to Paul's post, one individual brought up 'The Problem Child's fight against the 58-year-old Mike Tyson, who had fallen ill months before the encounter.

"'Shame on his advisors'. Maybe you should be thinking the same thing about the ones who advised Mike Tyson to fight you after nearly dying in June."

Another person argued that Paul's opinion was irrelevant in the world of professional boxing.

"Nobody cares about your word in boxing. So shusssshhhh. We now all watching proper boxers, you've been cut out of PRO boxing by Turki [Alalshikh]."

But not all the responses to Paul's post were negative. There were some who came out in support of the 28-year-old and expressed agreement with his statement on X.

"Rare W."

"Agreed brother."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Jake Paul's post about Martin Bakole

